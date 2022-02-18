EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S Attorney's Office announced Friday that Demarko Hines, 50, of Cahokia Heights, Illinois, was sentenced today to five years federal prison for distributing crystal methamphetamine. Hines will also serve a four-year term

of supervised release following his release from federal prison.

On February 23, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Hines and his brother, Laquan Hines, for a drug transaction that occurred in August of 2020. Demarko Hines pled guilty on September 18, 2021.

Laquan Hines remains innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John Trippe.

