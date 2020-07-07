MARYVILLE – In anticipation of forecasted extreme summer heat, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) reminds drivers to remain alert, expect slowdowns and be cautious of pavement buckling on roads.

“While extreme heat increases health risks, it also increases risks for pavements to fail,” Crowe said. “To ensure safety for everyone on the road, I urge residents to pay attention to pavement conditions, avoid driving over buckled roads and report issues quickly to officials.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.

More like this: