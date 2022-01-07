MARYVILLE – Madison County residents impacted by the December tornado now have an extension to file their taxes, and State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is pleased to see they will have additional time to get their affairs in order.

“Our community bravely faced a natural disaster that struck our community last month,” Crowe said. “During this difficult time, people affected by this devastating storm should focus on recovery for themselves and their families.”

The tax relief announced Thursday will postpone filing deadlines and relieve certain late payment penalties for those hit by storms starting Dec. 10, 2021. Individuals and businesses will have until May 16 to file returns and pay any income taxes originally due during this period, including 2021 individual income tax returns due April 18, and various 2021 business returns normally due March 15 and April 18.

Taxpayers affected by the extension can defer making fourth-quarter estimated tax payments, normally due Jan. 18, and instead include it with the 2021 return they file by May 16.

If filing a return via postal mail, taxpayers should write “Tornado-December 2021” on the top of their returns in red. If filing electronically, taxpayers must notify the department that their return will be delayed by emailing REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov. They should provide their full name, account number (if using a social security number, only include the last four digits), mailing address, and an estimate of when they believe they can file or pay their taxes.

“I hope the extra time allotted to prepare, file and pay state taxes will be helpful,” Crowe said.

Tax filing relief is now available to taxpayers who live or have a business in Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.

