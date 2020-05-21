SPRINGFIELD – After echoing constituent’s concerns about the Illinois Department of Public Health’s rule to charge small business owners who defy the governor’s executive order with a misdemeanor, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is applauding the decision to rescind its enforcement.

“State leaders should be helping struggling business owners in every way imaginable, not proposing stricter consequences on them,” Crowe said. “Expecting state’s attorneys, law enforcement and local governments to enforce rules they weren’t invited to discuss is disrespectful to their responsibilities as community leaders.”

Feeling frustrated by the disregard for business owners and lack of opportunity for local governments to give input, Crowe sent a formal letter to the co-chairs of the bipartisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules asking them to object and suspend the rule. Subsequently, the governor's administration withdrew the rule.

The rule imposed enforcement from state’s attorneys to charge business owners who defy the governor’s executive order with a Class A misdemeanor with a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500.

