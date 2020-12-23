Illinois Sen. Rachel CroweMARYVILLE – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has announced the recipients of Strong Communities Program (SCP) grants, and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is celebrating the City of Alton’s $161,000 award.

“By providing local governments with assistance to restore abandoned lots and damaged properties, the Strong Communities Program supports leaders in strategically revitalizing their communities,” Crowe said. “The program makes smart investments in communities while our state responds to the fiscal challenges of the pandemic.”

Created in August 2020, SCP provides grants of up to $250,000 to local government agencies to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use. To support neighboring residencies from the harmful effects of blighted properties, grants can also be used to reimburse municipalities for acquisition, rehabilitation, landscaping maintenance, and demolition if necessary.

The City of Alton is one of 68 local governments and land bank authorities to receive funding through SCP.

