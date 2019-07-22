SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Rachelle Crowe is working to make insulin more affordable for Metro East residents.

Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is a chief cosponsor of Senate Bill 667, which caps the out-of-pocket costs for patients to $100 for a 30-day supply of prescription insulin.

“People who require insulin do not have a choice in their medication,” Crowe said. “Drug manufacturers should not be able to raise the cost to line their own pockets at a patient’s expense.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For people with severe diabetes, insulin could mean the difference between life and death, but regular price hikes make insulin difficult to afford for the uninsured and those whose coverage requires significant cost sharing.

Senate Bill 667 also directs the Attorney General's office to investigate reasons for rising prescription insulin costs to ensure sufficient consumer protections. The Attorney General's office will issue a one-time report detailing its findings and make public policy recommendations for controlling and preventing overpricing of prescription insulin.

The lead sponsor of Senate Bill 667 is State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill).

More like this: