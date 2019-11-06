EDWARDSVILLE – To honor the brave men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting a free breakfast event for veterans at the American Legion #199 in Edwardsville.

“Our veterans and their families have made unfathomable sacrifices, hosting a breakfast event is the least I could do to thank them,” Crowe said. “This is also a great opportunity to connect them with information on services our state provides specifically for them.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9 AM until 11 AM in the On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge at the American Legion.

A full program is planned with speakers: former State Senator William Haine; Linda Chapa LaVia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs; Lee Russell, Illinois Department of Employment Security; Dr. Katie Kosten, SIUE School of Dental Medicine; and Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, all with information for veterans.

To RSVP, call (618)251-9840 with a headcount or email VeteransBreakfastRSVP@gmail.com by Nov. 12th, 2019 at noon.

More like this:

Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Budzinski Calls Out House Veterans Affairs Committee for Hosting Sales Pitch with VA in Crisis
3 days ago
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
4 days ago
Duckworth, Fellow Senate Democratic Veterans Call on Trump and Hegseth to Immediately Restore DoD Webpages Honoring American Military Heroes
Mar 23, 2025
Resurrection Lutheran Church Hosting 2025 Health & Resource Fair
Mar 13, 2025

 