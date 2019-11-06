EDWARDSVILLE – To honor the brave men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is hosting a free breakfast event for veterans at the American Legion #199 in Edwardsville.

“Our veterans and their families have made unfathomable sacrifices, hosting a breakfast event is the least I could do to thank them,” Crowe said. “This is also a great opportunity to connect them with information on services our state provides specifically for them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is Saturday, Nov. 16th from 9 AM until 11 AM in the On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge at the American Legion.

A full program is planned with speakers: former State Senator William Haine; Linda Chapa LaVia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs; Lee Russell, Illinois Department of Employment Security; Dr. Katie Kosten, SIUE School of Dental Medicine; and Lt. Kristopher Tharp, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, all with information for veterans.

To RSVP, call (618)251-9840 with a headcount or email VeteransBreakfastRSVP@gmail.com by Nov. 12th, 2019 at noon.

More like this: