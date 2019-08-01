WOOD RIVER – State Senator Rachelle Crowe invited area mayors and law enforcement to an informational event on Tuesday morning to allow open discussion on adult-use cannabis and crime-free housing programs.

“As laws are being updated, it’s critical to get local government officials and law enforcement into one room to talk through how the updates will affect each community,” Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) said.

The meeting was held at the new police station in Wood River on Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City Police Lieutenant Mike Parkinson led the discussion on crime-free housing programs.

“The crime-free housing program in Granite City has benefited our community, so today we were able to continue the conversation on implementing these programs in other cities,” Parkinson said. “I want to thank Senator Crowe for being proactive and allowing us to talk out the pros and cons.”

“Today was an example of how government should work, you get all of the people in the same room to find out how to make our region the best and safest it can be,” Joe Silkwood, Mayor of East Alton said.

More like this: