MARYVILLE —To offer support for working parents, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is encouraging child care providers who have faced financial struggles due to COVID-19 to apply for the next round of the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program.

“When parents can count on their child care providers, they have one less thing to worry about when returning to work,” Crowe said. “Because several child care facilities are struggling to keep their doors open for essential workers, Illinois is offering an opportunity for financial assistance. I encourage all affected providers to apply.”

More than $150 million was awarded to 4,686 child care providers across 95 counties during the first round of BIG funding earmarked for child care. Nearly half these funds went to providers in areas disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Child care facilities have continued to face financial hardships in recent months, leading the state to open a second round of BIG grants specifically for child care providers. In this second wave of funding, $114 million will be available for child care centers and family child care homes that are licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services and currently open.

Applications for Child Care Restoration Grants are available until Oct. 15 and can be found here.

