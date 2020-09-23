GODFREY – To support organizations working on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) donated 5,000 disposable masks to nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the Metro East.

“The safety of older residents and their caretakers is one of the utmost concerns nationally amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crowe said. “As I considered how best to distribute masks, it was important for me to give priority to individuals at the highest risk for infection.”

All nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the 56th District were sent a letter from Sen. Crowe’s office encouraging requests, and the first eight facilities to respond received 625 masks each. The list of facilities includes:

• Burt’s Shelter Care Home in Alton,

• Evergreen Place in Alton,

• Caseyville Nursing in Caseyville,

• Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville,

• Asbury Village in Godfrey,

• Morningside of Godfrey,

• Integrity Health Care in Godfrey and

• Fountain View Memory Care in Granite City.

The mask distribution was made possible by Friends of Taiwan and TECO of Chicago.

“Thank you to Friends of Taiwan for the gracious donation and TECO of Chicago for facilitating, as the masks will benefit some of our most vulnerable in Madison County,” Crowe said.

