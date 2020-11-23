Crowe Demands Answers for COVID-19 Spread in State-Regulated Veterans’ Home
MARYVILLE - To ensure high-quality, dependable care for the brave men and women who have served our country, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is joining the Illinois Senate Veterans Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24 starting at 1 p.m. to examine the handling of the COVID-19 crisis at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“The committee’s goal is to help provide transparency and insight into the precautions taken by the state to keep residents safe and healthy at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home,” Crowe said. “It is our responsibility to work together to ensure our veterans receive the best possible care.”
Last week, the LaSalle facility informed
The virtual hearing can be viewed here
More like this: