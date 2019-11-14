SPRINGFIELD – Legislation showing vast support to the aviation repair industry in Illinois is one step closer to becoming law under the firm leadership of State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon)

“I am delighted the majority of the Senate agreed this exemption is necessary in support of the economic contributions jet repair companies provide to the entire state of Illinois,” Crowe said. “But this fight is not over.”

The measure reinstates Illinois’ sales tax exemption for aircraft materials, which expired Dec. 31, 2014.

Since its expiration, the Illinois Department of Revenue audited several privately-owned aviation repair companies and never required them to collect sales tax. The Illinois Aviation Trades Association believes the outstanding tax bill is roughly $50 million.

“I strongly urge the governor to reconsider his alleged opposition on this legislation,” Crowe said. “This measure, as is, is necessary to keep the over 3,400 highly-skilled aviation repair jobs, which thousands of families depend on, in Illinois.”

House Bill 3902 passed the Senate 48-1-2 Thursday and now awaits consideration from the governor.

