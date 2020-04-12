ALTON - To digitally connect pandemic health workers with patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the comfort of their homes, OSF Healthcare is launching eight telehealth locations statewide - one of which is in Alton, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) announced Saturday.

"By funding and utilizing telehealth technology, we're working to prevent overcrowding in hospitals which goes hand in hand to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Crowe said. "I commend the experts at OSF Health Care for bringing this innovative idea forward and state officials for bringing this project to life. We are all in this together."

"I applaud the medical staff around the region that are addressing the pandemic proactively by collaborating together to help during this crisis," Bristow said. "As we see cases rise across the state and country, we need to continue preparing locally to tackle this virus at home, helping prevent community spread and protecting our frontline workers as they battle this pandemic."

According to OSF, this pandemic health worker approach safeguards hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, limits the spread of contagion and protects access to quality healthcare for all.

To start this process, patients are encouraged to call the OSF COVID-19 Nurse Hotline (833-OSF-KNOW) and be digitally triaged by a nurse.

This collaboration was made possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and OSF HealthCare.

For more information, visit OSF Healthcare's website: https://www.osfhealthcare.org/ .

