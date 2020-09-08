MARYVILLE – As overdoses rise across the nation, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is grateful for $36.7 million in federal funds to fight back against the opioid crisis in Illinois.

“Swelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing opioid epidemic continues to devastate families across Illinois,” Crowe said. “Putting funds directly into communities that have suffered so much as a result of opioid addiction will save lives and put us on a road to recovery.”

The State Opioid Response federal grant will be used to support the following initiatives:

Expand access to Medication Assisted Recovery (MAR) services for residents with opioid use disorders, including those in the criminal justice system;

Hospital screenings and strengthening links to community treatment programs for patients;

Supportive housing and digital resources for persons in recovery from opioid use disorder;

Access to medication-assisted recovery for patients at federally qualified health centers;

Recovery support services for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorders;

Mentoring and coaching for medical professionals prescribing medications for opioid use disorder;

A toll-free Helpline for opioids and other substances;

Expanded treatment for residents with stimulant use disorder, in response to rising rates of methamphetamine and cocaine use.

This grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone experiencing problems with substance use disorder can call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-234-6343, text “HELP” to 833234 or visit HelplineIL.org.

