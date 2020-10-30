MARYVILLE – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is pleased to learn 29 businesses in the district she represents have received financial assistance from the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program to help offset financial losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and she is encouraging more to apply.

“The small business community is among the hardest hit by the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Crowe said. “These funds will support operating costs while they adjust to mitigation and ensure their employees are compensated appropriately.”

In the district Crowe represents, 29 businesses received a combined total of more than $1.3 million in grants. Each business received between $5,000 and $150,000 to be used to help cover the costs of payroll, rent, utilities and other working capital during the time they have experienced interruptions due to the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the grants this week, as part of the second round of the BIG program. However, applications will remain open until all of the funding is spent.

“Although these grants will offset some costs, nothing compares to the support of the community,” Crowe said. “I encourage residents to continue to shop at their local small businesses, especially when planning for the holidays.”

The BIG program is the largest state-run economic support program formed in response to the financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications are available on DCEO’s website.

