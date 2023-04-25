EDWARDSVILLE - Eleven people were taken into custody on felony charges, two firearms were seized and a stolen vehicle was recovered during the latest deployment of the Cross-River Crime Task Force.

The task force, which utilizes real-time data from Automatic License Plate Readers in conjunction with saturation patrols, conducted a 6-hour deployment Thursday evening in Granite City, Madison and Pontoon Beach.

Major Nick Novacich, who serves as commander of the Cross-River Crime Task Force, said it was the unit’s largest deployment to date, with more than 40 officers. The officers conducted 108 traffic stops.

“This unit is continuing to make a difference,” Novacich said. “The ultimate goal is to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe. The Cross-River Crime Task Force does that by using a proactive approach to crime prevention and by using technology to apprehend individuals who have already committed crimes.”

The task force is comprised of select officers from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that operate in Madison County. It was formed by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine as an effort to stem the flow of crime into Madison County from across the Mississippi River.

“I want to congratulate Commander Novacich and the CRCTF team for another successful deployment,” Haine said. “They are giving their time to this effort because they care about our area and want to continue to make it safer. The activations of the Cross-River Crime Task Force continue to send a strong message that Madison County is serious about upholding the rule of law. I’m grateful that our community leaders have so strongly supported this effort.”

Madison Police Chief Jeff Bridick welcomed the assistance of the task force in Madison. “The Madison Police Department is devoted to protecting its citizens by every means necessary,” Bridick said. “With the dedication of the CRCTF members, citizens throughout Madison County can be assured that this team is doing their best to keep its citizens safe and out of harm’s way. I am proud to be a member of the CRCTF and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Results of Cross-River Crime Task Force deployment, April 20, 2023

Madison:

• Bissell Apartment Complex - Recovered stolen vehicle

• Illinois 203 at Bend Road - Misdemeanor arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony arrest for possession of a controlled substance

• 1700 block of Kennedy - Unlawful use of a weapon (firearm) and possession of a controlled substance

• Madison Avenue at 7th Street - Unlawful delivery of cannabis 30-500 grams (2 counts) and unlawful use of weapon

Granite City:

• Cayuga at McKinley -vFelony warrant arrest

• Madison Avenue at 15th Street - Felony warrant arrest

• 2300 block of Iowa - Misdemeanor warrant arrest

• 2500 block of Hodges - Felony warrant and possession of methamphetamine

• 2600 block of Missouri Avenue - Misdemeanor warrant arrest

• 20th Street at Nash - Felony warrant arrest

Pontoon Beach:

• Gateway Center Drive East at Inner Park Drive - Misdemeanor warrant arrest

• Illinois 111 at Gateway Commerce Drive - Possession of controlled substance

