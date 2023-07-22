ALTON/GRANITE CITY - Recently, the Cross-River Crime Task Force completed deployments in Alton, and Granite City areas.

Below are the results of the area law enforcement deployments.

On July 15, members of the unit assisted in a special enforcement detail which was coordinated due to reports of a large gathering of members of motorcycle clubs in the Granite City area. During that detail, officers conducted 11 traffic stops involving approximately 25 individuals. Officers issued 10 traffic citations and arrested two subjects on charges of disorderly conduct or public intoxication. One allegedly was making obscene gestures at motorists on a roadway, while the second allegedly attempted to start a fight.

On July 1 and July 2, members of the unit deployed in the Alton area. That deployment resulted in 15 traffic stops, seven citations, one arrest on a felony Failure To Appear warrant and one U.S. Marshals Service felony warrant arrest. While conducting the deployment in the Alton area, members of the Cross-River Crime Task Force assisted in the response and investigation of a shooting death.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Neko J. Walker, 20, of Alton, on a charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon (23CF 1499). The case remains under investigation. The Cross-River Crime Task Force, comprised of officers from police agencies across the county, uses real-time data from Automated License Plate Readers in conjunction with saturation patrols to stem the flow of crime into Madison County from across the Mississippi River.

Major Nick Novacich, who serves as commander of the task force, thanked his team. “Like our previous deployments, these were precision, strategic deployments,” Novacich said. “They are designed not only to enforce laws and apprehend lawbreakers, but to deter criminal activity.”

