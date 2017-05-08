SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has declared Monday, May 8, as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, recognizing the important role crossing guards play in getting Illinois children back and forth to school safely.

“Crossing guards are friendly faces that give children and parents peace of mind throughout the school year in communities large and small,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Many schools could not function without them. The Illinois Department of Transportation values the important role crossing guards play in promoting a healthy and environmentally friendly option for traveling to school.”

Nationally, about 12 percent of students walk or bike to school. Crossing guards help students develop safe pedestrian and bicycling habits, such as looking both ways before crossing roads, navigating intersections and using crosswalks. School crossing guards also serve as a visual reminder to drivers to slow down in school zones and to be aware of children crossing.

Approximately 450 pedestrians ages 8 to 14 are injured in incidents involving a vehicle every year in Illinois. Many of these injuries could be avoided if children did not cross streets unsupervised.

