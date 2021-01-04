EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran senior boys cross country runner Logan Wyatt became one of the Knights' top squad members with considerable work over the past two years.

For his cross country efforts this past fall, Logan is recognized as the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Logan thanked his MELHS cross country coaches for their help and his dad.

"Ms. Ruth Thompson and Mr. Tim Muther trained me during the season and encouraged me to work harder every practice," Logan said. "I also thank my teammates for cheering me on and helping me through the season by pushing me harder every practice. I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to run cross country again this year."

Logan said cross country pushes the limits of his mind and body more than any other sport he has ever done.

“I was able to PR from an 18:18 at Belk Park last year and not qualifying for sectionals to running a 17:08 at Belk this season and qualifying for sectionals not only as an individual but as a team.”

Logan also enjoys playing soccer and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a side hobby. He said sports has taught him that nothing will come to you unless you work hard for it.

“If you truly want to succeed at something, you have to work hard and put in the time to achieve it,” he said.

In soccer, Logan plays center back or left or right-back or “anywhere the coach puts him.”

“I also run track and do the long-distance events and plan to wrestle this winter,” he added.

Logan is an honor roll student at MELHS and he plans to major in economics once he begins his college career. He said he is not right now planning to run in college, but he said if the opportunity arises, he might do it because he does have a strong passion for cross country and track.

