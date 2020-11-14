ALTON - Senior Eva Schwaab has been a long-time Alton girls' cross country runner since sixth grade. She completed her high school cross country career recently.

For her efforts in October, Schwaab has been named the November Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for Alton High School.

"At Alton Middle in sixth grade, I joined my first cross country team," she said. "At Alton High, I have run cross country my freshman, junior, and now senior year. What I like most about cross country is that it forces me to push myself. I also like the social aspect of being on a team and the other teammates."

Schwaab also runs for the Redbirds' track and field team and plays violin in the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra.

The Alton athlete said sports have taught her how to manage her time and high school sports have taught her to work harder than I would have if I hadn’t participated.

"I would like to try and run in college, however, I’m undecided at this time where I will attend college," she said. "At this time I am undecided but I am leaning towards a degree in science or health careers."

Schwaab is an exceptional student at Alton High School and said she is in the top 10 percent of her senior class academically.

During the summer, Eva is a certified lifeguard and has spent the last two summers working at Raging Rivers Waterpark.

Schwaab concluded: "I would like to thank Coach Vernon Curvey and Coach Tammy Talbert. Throughout my high school career, they have improved me as a runner with great workouts and wonderful attitudes that inspired me to work hard and keep moving forward."

