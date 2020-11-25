EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore McKenna Getta, Metro East Lutheran High School continued to improve this year throughout the girls cross country season and is recognized as the November female Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month.

Getta said she would like to thank the team for always pushing her and making her do her best.

"My teammates are all so supportive and are always making me laugh," she said. "Specifically, I’d like to thank Rhiannon, Natalie, and Sam, some of my best friends on the team. They get me through practices and are always encouraging me."

Ruth Thompson is Getta's head cross country for Metro East Lutheran.

Getta has been a cross country team member for two years and she said her favorite part about cross country is that it is so different from other sports.

"There is an obvious physical aspect but most of it is a mental challenge and I really like that," Getta said.

"In my free time, I love to read, listen to music, and hang out with my friends and family."

Getta said high school and my involvement in cross country has helped me become more determined and driven, it has helped me set goals and stick to them.

"I would like to continue running in college but I’m not going to get my hopes up," she said. "I would like to attend college in Georgia, where I’m from, at the Savannah College of Art and Design (commonly known as SCAD). I plan on majoring in Interior Architecture, but I seem to change my mind every couple of days."

