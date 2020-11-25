EDWARDSVILLE - Sophomore Alyssa Marie Terhaar of Father McGivney Catholic High School finished strong in the fall, placing eighth in the regional meet and in the top 50 in the sectional.

For her efforts this fall, Terhaar is recognized as the Riverbender.com November Female Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic School.

Jim Helton is the Father McGivney Catholic girls cross country coach.

"My freshman year in high school was the first time I ever ran cross country," Terhaar said. "What I love most about running is improving my time as the year goes on. It has taught me the importance of hard work and dedication. Whether it be sports or school work you only get out what you are willing to put into it."

Tarhaar is also a part of the gardening club and Scholar Bowl.

"I also enjoy riding my quarterhorse mare Sugar in my free time," she said.

Tarhaar has not decided on a college just yet.

She said she was interested in pursuing a career in cartography.

Tarhaar made High Honors and was invited to Saturday Scholars. She will take part in track and field in the spring.

"I was homeschooled through eighth grade," Tarhaar said. "Also, I was featured in Ranger Rick Magazine and was chosen to be on the Advisory Board for Young Rider Magazine."

