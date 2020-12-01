WASHINGTON – Effective January 1, 2021, Group A retired beneficiaries must pay a new monthly enrollment fee to maintain TRICARE Select coverage. Veterans are in Group A if their initial enlistment or appointment began before January 1, 2018.

Veterans who do not take action will be disenrolled from TRICARE Select and only be able to get care from a military hospital or clinic if space is available. A one-time pre-payment that covers the initial 2021 enrollment fee is due before Dec. 31, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

The new fee for an individual plan is $12.50 per month or $150 annually. For a family plan, it is $25 per month or $300 annually. In addition, the catastrophic cap will increase from $3,000 to $3,500. The enrollment fees will apply toward the cap.

Enrollment fees will be waived for an active duty family member, a medically retired veteran or family member, or a survivor of an active duty sponsor or medically retired veteran.

The changes do not affect those who use TRICARE For Life, TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, or TRICARE Young Adult.

For more information, visit the TRICARE Select enrollment fees page.

More like this: