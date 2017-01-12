Edwardsville High School's Criste'on Waters.COLLINSVILLE – Criste'on Waters realizes that it's the little things – the one percenters, so to speak – that can make the difference in a game.

“We've been talking about that,” Waters, a senior who has committed to SIU-Carbondale, said following the Tigers' 73-28 Southwestern Conference win Tuesday night at Collinsville. “We've been playing a lot of games when we were – quote-unquote – winning the first half and kind of just going through the motions of the game during the second half; it was good to play a full four quarters of good defense and good offense.”

Waters had eight points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers' win.

The Tigers are at 17-0 overall and 7-0 in the SWC following Tuesday's win; with about a third of the season still to go, EHS still has some goals they would like to meet, Waters feels.

“One of our goals is to just play a full game,” Waters said. “We've been working on our defense, finishing shots and just the little things (the one-percenters) that may not matter, that people may not see but matter to us and could cost us a game.

“The little things that matter later on; they may not matter now, but say, if someone doesn't make a cut they were supposed to make - yeah, we're still winning, but that could cost us in a big game later on.”

Friday night's girls-boys doubleheader at Alton is something Waters is looking forward to. “That's going to be a fun game,” Waters said. “That's going to be a different type of atmosphere.”

