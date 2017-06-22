EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) was pleased to present three local nonprofits with donations this week, thanks to the Crawl for a Cause Fundraising Event. Main Street Community Center, Partners for Pets and Got Your Six, all received donations, totaling $5,800.

The Main Street Community Center received $1,500. The Center provides transportation, hot meals, social outings, and travel for seniors and people with disabilities, so they can live healthy, happy, independent lives. Each year, they provide free transportation for nearly 6,000 people, and hot meals for over 8,000 people.

Partners for Pets received $3,000 from Crawl for a Cause. Partners for Pets is a licensed, 501(c)3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, IL. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and/or are too fragile for shelter life.

Got Your Six also received $1,300. The organization supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country, and may struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Got Your Six’s goal is to place trained PTSD service dogs with veterans and first-responders at no cost to help them heal from the psychological stress of war and duty through the compassion and healing power of their loyal 4-legged companions.

Crawl for a Cause spokesman Elizabeth Grant said this event draws more than 200 people each year, and speaks to the generosity of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Community. “We started Crawl for a Cause 10 years ago as a way for a group of young parents to have a fun night out together. It’s turned into so much more than that now though. We love being able to help local nonprofits do their important mission work. This event would not be a success without the help of our primary sponsor, Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc. We also want to thank the Edwardsville Community Foundation for helping us set up a Community Support Fund and make the process of helping others, easy and fun,” said Grant.

ECF Executive Director, Pam Farrar, said that all donations received at the Crawl for a Cause event were directed to their Community Support Fund. Crawl for a Cause organizers are then able to decide, each year, which charitable causes they wish to support. “Crawl for a Cause is really a great example of what Community Support Funds are designed to do—to support local nonprofits and projects. This funding method allows people to make tax-deductible donations, and the organizers of the Event can decide where those funds go each year. Each of the three nonprofits that were selected this year, do amazing work in the community, and they were very appreciative of the donation,” said Farrar.

