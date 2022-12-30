JERSEY 44, URSULINE ACADEMY 39: Jersey used both a big second and third quarter to win the Duchesne Tournament title over Ursuline Academy 44-29.

Tessa Crawford had a big game for the Panthers with 28 points, while Bria Tuttle added five points.

Jersey is now 10-7, while the Bears go to 8-4. The Jersey girls' basketball squad is Female Athletes of the Month.

The host Pioneers won the consolation final over Mehlville 43-30, while Ft. Zumwalt North won the third-place game over St. Louis Notre Dame Catholic 39-36.

Panthers’ Coach Ron Twitchell said his girls' squad definitely had an excellent tournament and it was great to bring home the championship trophy.

“I am very happy for the girls to win this championship,” Twitchell said.

Tessa Crawford and Bria Tuttle are the leaders of the Panthers’ girls' basketball squad. Crawford had 54 points in the tourney and would have been the MVP if there had been that award, Twitchell said. “Tessa is our go-to person,” he added.

Bria Tuttle has been a standout for her entire career and is now a senior leader, Coach Twitchell said.

“Bria is our defensive stopper,” the coach explained. “She is our most athletic player.” Bria plays multiple other sports for Jersey Community High as a standout golfer and softball player.

Other squad members are Ella Smith, Cate Breden, Cali Breden, Meredith Gray, Amelia Strebel, Adrian Blasa, and Casey Kallal.

Cali Breden and Meredith Gray, only freshmen, both have strong futures ahead, Coach Twitchell said.

Jersey returns to action at Soldan on Jan. 4, then plays at home against Triad on Jan. 5 and hosts Carrollton at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in a game moved from Dec. 10. The Panthers play at home against Gillespie on Jan. 9, Civic Memorial at home on Jan. 12, and travel to Jacksonville on Jan. 19 prior to the Carrollton Tourney from Jan. 21-28.

