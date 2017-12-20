BUNKER HILL – Sen. Andy Manar recognizes the apparent problem with car crashes near a work zone in Madison County and is taking some action.

Sen. Manar sent a request for a review of the area by state transportation officials after a series of deadly and serious car crashes near a work zone on Interstate 55 in northern Madison County.

The latest crash on Friday involved 10 vehicles and sent numerous people to the hospital, including a Livingston woman who died from her injuries Monday night.

The Monday night pileup was near the site of a grisly November wreck that killed four young women and injured numerous others. Two of the victims were from Staunton and were Manar’s constituents.

“Clearly, there is a problem that needs to be addressed,” said Manar (D-Bunker Hill), whose district begins just north of the construction zone. “I have constituents who drive this stretch of highway every day, or have loved ones who do, and they are extremely concerned about their safety in light of these crashes.”

Several other crashes have occurred in the area of the construction zone between Hamel and Illinois 143 since late October, according to police and local officials. That’s when traffic was reduced by one lane in each direction for road repairs. The work is expected to last through late September 2018, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Manar sent a letter to IDOT Secretary Randall Blankenhorn today asking him to determine if more can be done to minimize crashes and improve safety on behalf of motorists and construction crews who are working on the highway project.

“I don’t know if drivers need more warnings to slow down and pay attention, if more police patrols are required, or if some other measure is needed to ensure this stretch of I-55 is safe,” Manar said. “I am confident that IDOT will assess the situation responsibly and recommend changes that will help protect drivers."

Click here to see Manar's letter to IDOT.

