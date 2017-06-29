MASSAC COUNTY, IL - Illinois State Police in District 22 have reported a fatal crash on I-24 West Bound at milepost 32 in Massac County, Illinois.

At approximately 4:35 pm on Wednesday, June 28, a red Pontiac Vibe carrying six unrestrained passengers ran off the roadway and into the center median. The vehicle then collided with a bridge deck on I-24 Eastbound. The Vibe then traveled down an embankment and came to rest in a ravine below the bridge.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver and two passengers were transported by helicopter to out of state hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers were transported to out of state hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. One fatality was reported, though it is unclear which of the vehicle occupants resulted in the fatality.

Names will be released pending death notifications.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: