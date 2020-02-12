EAST ALTON - Two vehicles collided at Berkshire Boulevard and Wood River Avenue in East Alton on Wednesday morning near the old Shop 'N Save.

The call to first responders came out at 9:45 a.m. The East Alton Fire Department, East Alton Police Department, and Alton Memorial Ambulance all responded to the crash scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital from the accident.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

