Crash Disrupts Traffic in Alton on Wednesday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Two vehicles collided at West Delmar and State Street in Alton around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was unclear if there were any injuries. Article continues after sponsor message Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department all responded to the incident. Traffic was disrupted while the first responders worked the scene. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending