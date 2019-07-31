Crash Disrupts Traffic in Alton on Wednesday Morning
July 31, 2019 10:42 AM July 31, 2019 2:39 PM
ALTON – Two vehicles collided at West Delmar and State Street in Alton around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was unclear if there were any injuries.
Alton Fire Department, Alton Police Department all responded to the incident.
Traffic was disrupted while the first responders worked the scene.