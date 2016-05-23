EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a recent car jacking and has released some photos in relation to the Craigslist transaction case.

At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the victim of an Aggravated Vehicular Car Jacking. The victim told deputies that he arranged to meet with an unknown subject, who responded to a Craigslist posting he made related to a car for sale. The victim arranged to meet the subject on the parking lot of a business near the intersection of St. James Road and Moro Road in rural Edwardsville.

The victim responded to the business at approximately 1:45 p.m., where he met with the subject, who herein is referred to as the suspect. The suspect arrived at the business with an unknown female, in what is believed to be a black Ford Mustang. The suspect is described as a young black male (possibly a teenager), short (approximately 5’1” to 5’3”), thin, with lighter skin and short dread lock, or twist in his hair. The female who was with the suspect is a young, light skinned, short black female, with a thin build. The female was captured on the business’ surveillance system before the robbery occurred. Still images of that female, and the victim’s vehicle are being provided for publication.

The victim allowed the suspect into his vehicle, which is described as silver in color 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, having a high end sound system. Shortly after entering the vehicle, the suspect produced a handgun, pointing it at the victim and ordering him out of the car. The victim slapped at the handgun, which was pointed at his face and the gun discharged inside of the vehicle. Fortunately, the victim wasn’t struck by the discharged round.

The victim fled from the vehicle after the shot was fired and ran back to the business, where a friend was parked in a second car. As the suspect fled the area, driving the victim’s car, the victim and his friend pursued him. The suspect fled southbound from the scene, to Illinois Route 159, to Buchta Road, and then southbound onto Interstate 255.

While chasing the stolen vehicle, the victim was able to call 911 and report the events. As the vehicle proceeded westbound onto Interstate 55/70 towards St. Louis, a Fairmont City Police Officer attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect fled from the pursuing officer at speeds over 100 mph. Due to concerns for the safety of the general public the officer terminated the pursuit. The suspect continued westbound over the Popular Street Bridge, into St. Louis, Mo.

Anyone who recognizes the female with the suspect, or who has information related to this event, is asked to contact the Madison County She riff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

618-692-0871 (Investigations)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to once again warn individuals from meeting strangers in random areas to purchases or sell items listed in online publications.

The dangers associated with this type of activity are obvious, and evident in this incident. Events such as this are the reason the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments throughout the St. Louis region have established Internet Purchase Exchange Sites.

The public must keep in mind that they don’t truly know who they are meeting, and what their actual motives are. Remember, all of these meetings involve at the very least money, and/or something of value, which are the two motivating factors in every criminal act.

The Sheriff's Department said, "Don’t put yourself in a dangerous situation; simply choose to meet the buyer or seller at your local police department."

