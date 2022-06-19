A Dynamic Coaching Duo

EDWARDSVILLE - In the world of sports, coaching is not just a profession; it's a way of life. For Craig and Heather Ohlau, coaching isn't just about teaching the game; it's about shaping the lives of young athletes and contributing to a vibrant community. With a shared passion for sports and a dedication to their roles as coaches, the Ohlau family has left an indelible mark on the Edwardsville community.

Championing Excellence

Edwardsville High School's baseball team recently clinched yet another IHSA Class 4A State Championship — a remarkable achievement that Coach Craig Ohlau, Head Coach Tim Funkhouser, and the entire coaching staff take immense pride in. It's not just about winning titles; it's about instilling values, discipline, and teamwork in the players, setting them on a path to success both on and off the field.

A Family of Athletes

The Ohlau family includes three talented children — Madelyn, Peyton, and Jocelyn. All three are following in their parents' footsteps by actively participating in sports. Peyton, under the guidance of his father, is a member of an 11-year-old Gators squad that has seen remarkable success. Meanwhile, Madelyn and Jocelyn have embraced their mother's love for volleyball, showcasing their passion for the sport at a young age.

A Labor of Love

For Craig, being an assistant high school baseball coach is more than just a job. It's a year-round commitment that involves training beginning in February and extending for about four months. The players he coaches become more than just athletes; they become like family. Craig's deep-rooted love for baseball, cultivated since the age of five, has never wavered. Every season, baseball remains a constant in his life. “I love baseball,” Craig said. “I have been around it since age 5 and never stopped. Every year it is a constant in my life. It is great to be a consistent part of the kids’ lives. We really soaked it up at state — it was great. This group of seniors was special.”

Craig understands the importance of community support and acknowledges the role of parents, booster clubs, and school administration in nurturing championship teams. “I grew up in Chester, Illinois, and played baseball all through high school and college. I worked for Meridian High School for three years. I truly appreciate the blessings we have here in Edwardsville with the community, parents, booster club, and administration. It really does take a village to produce championship teams.”

Heather, on the other hand, finds immense joy in her role as a volleyball coach. They both view their coaching roles as a labor of love — a way to give back to the community and inspire young athletes. The Ohlau family's devotion to coaching is not just a profession; it's a legacy of dedication and service. It’s not just a job; it's a calling— one that has enriched the lives of the Edwardsville community and continues to shape the future of sports in the region.

“Heather is an ex-player who loves the sport of volleyball. I am an ex-baseball player who loves the sport of baseball. I think for both of us, it is all just a labor of love. It’s our job.”

