ALTON - As many as 14 locations throughout Alton, Grafton and Bethalto are participating in this year's Alton Craft Beer Week.

Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director Brett Stawar said the event will take place in spring this year, because last year's November dates went into the holiday season too much. Stawar said this year's event will be even larger than last year's with even more participants and an event this coming Saturday, April 22 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater called Riverside Brews and Bites.

"There will be as many as 11 craft brewers from Illinois and Missouri at the event, and restaurants as well," Stawar said. "It is currently scheduled at the amphitheater, but will be inside the Old Bakery Beer Company if the forecast holds."

That event will begin at noon Saturday, whether it is by the riverfront or inside Old Bakery. Also that day, as part of Alton Craft Beer Week, the Grafton Winery and Brewhaus, located at 300 W. Main St. will be serving beer-infused specials starting at 11 a.m. Those specials will continue throughout Alton Craft Beer Week.

Old Bakery Beer Company will also celebrate the release of their new canned beer, Cerveza con Lima, at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 23.

On Tuesday, April 25, Bluff City Grill will host a craft beer dinner pairing and keep the glass special. Morrison's Irish Pub will also hold its second annual pub beer dinner.

A beer trivia night will be held at Old Bakery Beer Company on Wednesday, April 26. Spectators Bar and Grill, located at 3003 Washington Ave. in Alton will have a "Craft Beers and Bowling" night, featuring craft beer at a discount and an "all you can bowl" evening.

Great Rivers Tap and Grill, located adjacent to the Atrium Hotel in Alton will hold its "Pretzel Fest" on Thursday, April 27, starting at 5 p.m. Old Bakery Beer Company will also host its beer school at Elijah P's, located at 401 Piasa St., which will feature facts and invite questions for the brewers of Old Bakery Beer Company.

On Saturday, April 29, the patio will open at Elijah P's and a craft beer night will be hosted at the Hops House at Argosy Casino. Old Bakery Beer Company will also be at the Riverbend Earth Day Festival, which will be held at Piasa Harbor, starting at noon.

This year, craft beer fans will be able to attain a Meeting of the Great Rivers Craft Beer Passport. If that passport is stamped by six different participating establishments, Stawar said they could bring it to the Alton Visitor Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. A Craft Beer Connoisseur bottle opener will be presented to each person with at least six stamps - while supplies last.

"They don't have to get a beer at every stop," he said. "But they do have to at least make a purchase."

Passport holders must be at least 21 years of age, and sponsors of Alton Craft Beer Week encourage everyone to drink responsibly.