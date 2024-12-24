MARYVILLE — A coyote sighting near Kensington Drive in Maryville has prompted warnings for residents to take precautions with their pets. The sighting occurred a couple of days ago and has raised concerns among local homeowners.

Residents are advised to keep their dogs and other pets indoors unless they are being walked on a leash.

Experts note that coyotes may occasionally prey on small, unattended pets and can pose a threat to larger dogs if they perceive them as intruders in their territory.

To minimize risks, experts recommend two simple measures: keeping pets inside unless they are under direct supervision and feeding pets indoors.

These precautions aim to ensure the safety of pets in the neighborhood amid the presence of wildlife.

