ALTON - A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at Webster Temple COGIC at 1100 Highland and Webster streets in Alton. The vaccine clinic is sponsored by Webster Temple COGIC, Pastor Sancho Williams, and Alderwoman Rosetta Brown.

COVID-19 Booster shots and also all of the first three shots are available at the clinic, Brown said.

The clinic is in partnership with the State of Illinois Department of Public Health.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brown added voter registration opportunities will also be available.

“My community is of the utmost importance to me and I want to make sure we can make things like the vaccines and voter registration available,” she said.

“COVID-19 is still real and there are many who aren’t yet vaccinated, so this is a good opportunity for them. The primary election is June 28 and we want people to be registered.”

More like this: