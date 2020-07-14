GODFREY - The COVID-19 drive-thru testing unit was set up on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation on the Lars Hoffman side just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road on Tuesday.

Several cars were seen using the testing facility once they opened up on Tuesday.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the coordinated effort worked out in smooth fashion and close to 300 people were tested in three-and-a-half hours time.

"I have a feeling they will want to try this again in Godfrey while COVID-19 goes on," Mayor McCormick said.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE-Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County. The Village of Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Godfrey Fire Protection District also played a key role in Tuesday's event. Sichra was a key coordinator for the testing.



