EDWARDSVILLE - The statistical data around both the region and state continue to show high numbers in regard to COVID-19.

The state of Illinois topped 2,000 deaths from Monday to Tuesday and now has a total of 2,125. There have been 48,102 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, 242,189 tests performed.

In Madison County, cases stand at 323, with 19 lives lost. Greene County positive COVID-19 cases increased from 2 to 3 in the 24-hour period. Macoupin County has 30 positive coronavirus cases and Jersey has 12 with one death. Calhoun County has one case. St. Clair County has 434 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths.

Edwardsville has the highest total of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County with 93, Granite City has 48 and Alton 45. Glen Carbon is next with 28, followed by Collinsville with 22 and Godfrey, Madison and Troy, all with 11. Highland has 9 positive COVID-19 cases, followed by Wood River with 9, East Alton with 8 and Bethalto with 7.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,219 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 144 additional deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

- Madison County: 1 female 50s

- McHenry County: 2 females 70s

- Ogle County: 1 male 70s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s.

In the U.S., there have been 1.03 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58,412 deaths. Worldwide, the stats show 3.08 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214,000 deaths.

China has had 82,930 cases, followed by Republic of Korea with 10,237. There have been 3,338 deaths in China from COVID-19.

