Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) is working in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to ensure they are providing the most current resources and guidance to support Illinois education communities regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. Schools, working together with local health departments, play a key role in reducing the spread of diseases.

In a letter today from Dr. Carmen I. Ayala, State Superintendent of Education, it is reiterated that all school closure decisions are made locally by the school district, working in partnership with the local department of public health.

ISBE strongly encourages every school district to develop a contingency plan to ensure students continue to receive some access to instructional resources in the event of a school closure due to COVID-19.

Many schools have already developed or are in the process of quickly developing an “e-learning program” where students learn from home using internet connected devices or other means to continue education in the event in-person classes must be cancelled.

Marquette Catholic High School in Alton has informed RiverBender that it will have an e-learning day next Wednesday March 18th as a test of their new program.

Please know that this is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to share up-to-date information as it becomes available. The following database of closed schools is automatically updated by the ISBE.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

