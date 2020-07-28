COVID-19 Pandemic Sends Unemployment Rising Upward In Area Counties, Cities
SPRINGFIELD - Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, unemployment rates in June 2020 around the region climbed upward.
The most recent unemployment rate for Madison County was 12.2 percent for June 2020 compared to 4.0 percent in June 2019.
East St. Louis had the highest unemployment rate in major cities around the Metro East with a mark of 19.9 percent in June 2020 compared to 7.4 percent in June 2019. Alton had a 16.0 percent unemployment rate in June 2020, compared to 5.9 percent in June 2019; Granite City’s rate was 14.6 percent, Collinsville at 13.5 percent, O’Fallon was at 12.2 percent and Edwardsville at 9.6 percent in June 2020 compared to 3.0 percent in June 2019.
Jersey posted a 11.5 percent unemployment mark in June 2020, compared to 4.5 percent in June 2019, while Macoupin County had a rate of 10.3 percent. Greene County had the lowest rate of any county in the Riverbender.com region with a mark of 8.9 percent.
Metro East Highlights
The June 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 12.3 percent. This was the highest June unemployment rate on record. The over-the-year rate increased +8.2 percentage points from the June 2019 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
The labor force declined by -1,507 to 346,382 in June 2020 from 347,889 in June 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -30,051 to 303,616 in June 2020 from 333,667 in June 2019. In June 2020, there were 42,766 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decline of 28,554 compared to the June 2019 total unemployed, 14,222.
Compared to June 2019, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -15,175.
Payrolls increased in Government (+600), Construction (+75), and Natural Resources and Mining (+50).
Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,975), Educational and Health Services (-3,375), Manufacturing (-2,950), Other Services (-1,575), Professional and Business Services (-900), Financial Activities (-475), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-400), and Information (-275).
Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois Metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
Metropolitan Area
June 2020*
June 2019**
Over-the-Year Change
Bloomington
10.6%
3.8%
6.8
Carbondale-Marion
12.3%
4.1%
8.2
Champaign-Urbana
10.2%
3.9%
6.3
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
16.4%
4.1%
12.3
Danville
12.3%
4.8%
7.5
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
11.1%
3.9%
7.2
Decatur
14.4%
5.2%
9.2
Elgin
13.1%
4.0%
9.1
Kankakee
12.0%
4.4%
7.6
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
11.2%
3.7%
7.5
Peoria
13.5%
4.3%
9.2
Rockford
16.0%
5.5%
10.5
Springfield
11.8%
3.8%
8.0
St. Louis (IL-Section)
12.3%
4.1%
8.2
Illinois Statewide
14.6%
4.1%
10.5
* Preliminary I ** Revised
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – June 2020
Metropolitan Area
June
June
Over-the-Year
2020*
2019**
Change
Bloomington MSA
82,100
91,300
-9,200
Carbondale-Marion MSA
52,500
56,300
-3,800
Champaign-Urbana MSA
102,900
109,500
-6,600
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
3,475,200
3,841,500
-366,300
Danville MSA
26,000
27,400
-1,400
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
176,800
189,200
-12,400
Decatur MSA
45,300
51,100
-5,800
Elgin Metro Division
231,600
265,000
-33,400
Kankakee MSA
44,300
46,700
-2,400
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
384,600
432,000
-47,400
Peoria MSA
150,000
172,800
-22,800
Rockford MSA
134,900
152,300
-17,400
Springfield MSA
101,500
111,600
-10,100
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
225,400
240,500
-15,100
Illinois Statewide
5,586,500
6,183,800
-597,300
*Preliminary | **Revised
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas
Labor Market Area
Jun 2020
Jun 2019
Over the Year Change
St. Louis (IL-Section)
12.3 %
4.1 %
8.2
Bond County
10.8 %
3.6 %
7.2
Calhoun County
12.2 %
5.6 %
6.6
Clinton County
8.7 %
2.9 %
5.8
Jersey County
11.5 %
4.5 %
7.0
Macoupin County
10.3 %
4.0 %
6.3
Madison County
12.2 %
4.0 %
8.2
Monroe County
9.0 %
3.0 %
6.0
St. Clair County
14.1 %
4.5 %
9.6
Cities
Alton City
16.0 %
5.9 %
10.1
Belleville City
15.9 %
4.6 %
11.3
Collinsville City
13.5 %
4.0 %
9.5
East St. Louis City
19.9 %
7.4 %
12.5
Edwardsville City
9.6 %
3.0 %
6.6
Granite City
14.6 %
4.8 %
9.8
O'Fallon City
12.2 %
3.7 %
8.5
Counties
Greene County
8.9 %
4.2 %
4.7
Randolph County
9.8 %
3.5 %
6.3
Washington County
7.2 %
2.4 %
4.8
Other Areas
LWIA 21
10.1 %
4.0 %
6.1
LWIA 22
12.1 %
4.1 %
8.0
LWIA 24
12.4 %
4.0 %
8.4
Southwestern EDR
12.2 %
4.0 %
8.2
