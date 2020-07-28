SPRINGFIELD - Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, unemployment rates in June 2020 around the region climbed upward.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The most recent unemployment rate for Madison County was 12.2 percent for June 2020 compared to 4.0 percent in June 2019.

East St. Louis had the highest unemployment rate in major cities around the Metro East with a mark of 19.9 percent in June 2020 compared to 7.4 percent in June 2019. Alton had a 16.0 percent unemployment rate in June 2020, compared to 5.9 percent in June 2019; Granite City’s rate was 14.6 percent, Collinsville at 13.5 percent, O’Fallon was at 12.2 percent and Edwardsville at 9.6 percent in June 2020 compared to 3.0 percent in June 2019.

Jersey posted a 11.5 percent unemployment mark in June 2020, compared to 4.5 percent in June 2019, while Macoupin County had a rate of 10.3 percent. Greene County had the lowest rate of any county in the Riverbender.com region with a mark of 8.9 percent.

Metro East Highlights

The June 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 12.3 percent. This was the highest June unemployment rate on record. The over-the-year rate increased +8.2 percentage points from the June 2019 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force declined by -1,507 to 346,382 in June 2020 from 347,889 in June 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -30,051 to 303,616 in June 2020 from 333,667 in June 2019. In June 2020, there were 42,766 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decline of 28,554 compared to the June 2019 total unemployed, 14,222.

Compared to June 2019, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -15,175.

Payrolls increased in Government (+600), Construction (+75), and Natural Resources and Mining (+50).

Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,975), Educational and Health Services (-3,375), Manufacturing (-2,950), Other Services (-1,575), Professional and Business Services (-900), Financial Activities (-475), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-400), and Information (-275).

Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois Metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

June 2020*

June 2019**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

10.6%

3.8%

6.8

Carbondale-Marion

12.3%

4.1%

8.2

Champaign-Urbana

10.2%

3.9%

6.3

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

16.4%

4.1%

12.3

Danville

12.3%

4.8%

7.5

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

11.1%

3.9%

7.2

Decatur

14.4%

5.2%

9.2

Elgin

13.1%

4.0%

9.1

Kankakee

12.0%

4.4%

7.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

11.2%

3.7%

7.5

Peoria

13.5%

4.3%

9.2

Rockford

16.0%

5.5%

10.5

Springfield

11.8%

3.8%

8.0

St. Louis (IL-Section)

12.3%

4.1%

8.2

Illinois Statewide

14.6%

4.1%

10.5

* Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – June 2020

Metropolitan Area

June

June

Over-the-Year

2020*

2019**

Change

Bloomington MSA

82,100

91,300

-9,200

Carbondale-Marion MSA

52,500

56,300

-3,800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

102,900

109,500

-6,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,475,200

3,841,500

-366,300

Danville MSA

26,000

27,400

-1,400

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

176,800

189,200

-12,400

Decatur MSA

45,300

51,100

-5,800

Elgin Metro Division

231,600

265,000

-33,400

Kankakee MSA

44,300

46,700

-2,400

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

384,600

432,000

-47,400

Peoria MSA

150,000

Article continues after sponsor message

172,800

-22,800

Rockford MSA

134,900

152,300

-17,400

Springfield MSA

101,500

111,600

-10,100

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

225,400

240,500

-15,100

Illinois Statewide

5,586,500

6,183,800

-597,300

*Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jun 2020

Jun 2019

Over the Year Change

St. Louis (IL-Section)

12.3 %

4.1 %

8.2

Bond County

10.8 %

3.6 %

7.2

Calhoun County

12.2 %

5.6 %

6.6

Clinton County

8.7 %

2.9 %

5.8

Jersey County

11.5 %

4.5 %

7.0

Macoupin County

10.3 %

4.0 %

6.3

Madison County

12.2 %

4.0 %

8.2

Monroe County

9.0 %

3.0 %

6.0

St. Clair County

14.1 %

4.5 %

9.6

Cities

Alton City

16.0 %

5.9 %

10.1

Belleville City

15.9 %

4.6 %

11.3

Collinsville City

13.5 %

4.0 %

9.5

East St. Louis City

19.9 %

7.4 %

12.5

Edwardsville City

9.6 %

3.0 %

6.6

Granite City

14.6 %

4.8 %

9.8

O'Fallon City

12.2 %

3.7 %

8.5

Counties

Greene County

8.9 %

4.2 %

4.7

Randolph County

9.8 %

3.5 %

6.3

Washington County

7.2 %

2.4 %

4.8

Other Areas

LWIA 21

10.1 %

4.0 %

6.1

LWIA 22

12.1 %

4.1 %

8.0

LWIA 24

12.4 %

4.0 %

8.4

Southwestern EDR

12.2 %

4.0 %

8.2

More like this:

O'Fallon, Granite City, Belleville Show Strong Unemployment Rate Drops May 2025 to May 2024
Jun 26, 2025
Illinois Payroll Jobs Reach Record High for Second Month in a Row
May 18, 2025
Alton, Edwardsville Both Show Low Unemployment Rates - May 2025 Compared to May 2024
Jun 26, 2025
Madison County Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.0 Percent in January 2025; Edwardsville, Alton Both Show Lower Marks
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois Unemployment Rate Down, Jobs Nearly Unchanged in February
Mar 30, 2025

 