SPRINGFIELD - Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, unemployment rates in June 2020 around the region climbed upward.

The most recent unemployment rate for Madison County was 12.2 percent for June 2020 compared to 4.0 percent in June 2019.

East St. Louis had the highest unemployment rate in major cities around the Metro East with a mark of 19.9 percent in June 2020 compared to 7.4 percent in June 2019. Alton had a 16.0 percent unemployment rate in June 2020, compared to 5.9 percent in June 2019; Granite City’s rate was 14.6 percent, Collinsville at 13.5 percent, O’Fallon was at 12.2 percent and Edwardsville at 9.6 percent in June 2020 compared to 3.0 percent in June 2019.

Jersey posted a 11.5 percent unemployment mark in June 2020, compared to 4.5 percent in June 2019, while Macoupin County had a rate of 10.3 percent. Greene County had the lowest rate of any county in the Riverbender.com region with a mark of 8.9 percent.

Metro East Highlights

The June 2020 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 12.3 percent. This was the highest June unemployment rate on record. The over-the-year rate increased +8.2 percentage points from the June 2019 rate of 4.1 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force declined by -1,507 to 346,382 in June 2020 from 347,889 in June 2019. The number of employed individuals decreased by -30,051 to 303,616 in June 2020 from 333,667 in June 2019. In June 2020, there were 42,766 unemployed people in the labor force. This is a decline of 28,554 compared to the June 2019 total unemployed, 14,222.

Compared to June 2019, nonfarm payrolls decreased by -15,175.

Payrolls increased in Government (+600), Construction (+75), and Natural Resources and Mining (+50).

Employment declined in Leisure and Hospitality (-5,975), Educational and Health Services (-3,375), Manufacturing (-2,950), Other Services (-1,575), Professional and Business Services (-900), Financial Activities (-475), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (-400), and Information (-275).



Note: Monthly 2019 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois Metro areas were revised in February and March 2020, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area June 2020* June 2019** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 10.6% 3.8% 6.8 Carbondale-Marion 12.3% 4.1% 8.2 Champaign-Urbana 10.2% 3.9% 6.3 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 16.4% 4.1% 12.3 Danville 12.3% 4.8% 7.5 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 11.1% 3.9% 7.2 Decatur 14.4% 5.2% 9.2 Elgin 13.1% 4.0% 9.1 Kankakee 12.0% 4.4% 7.6 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 11.2% 3.7% 7.5 Peoria 13.5% 4.3% 9.2 Rockford 16.0% 5.5% 10.5 Springfield 11.8% 3.8% 8.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 12.3% 4.1% 8.2 Illinois Statewide 14.6% 4.1% 10.5 * Preliminary I ** Revised

Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) – June 2020

Metropolitan Area June June Over-the-Year 2020* 2019** Change Bloomington MSA 82,100 91,300 -9,200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 52,500 56,300 -3,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 102,900 109,500 -6,600 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,475,200 3,841,500 -366,300 Danville MSA 26,000 27,400 -1,400 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 176,800 189,200 -12,400 Decatur MSA 45,300 51,100 -5,800 Elgin Metro Division 231,600 265,000 -33,400 Kankakee MSA 44,300 46,700 -2,400 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 384,600 432,000 -47,400 Peoria MSA 150,000 Article continues after sponsor message 172,800 -22,800 Rockford MSA 134,900 152,300 -17,400 Springfield MSA 101,500 111,600 -10,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 225,400 240,500 -15,100 Illinois Statewide 5,586,500 6,183,800 -597,300 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jun 2020 Jun 2019 Over the Year Change St. Louis (IL-Section) 12.3 % 4.1 % 8.2 Bond County 10.8 % 3.6 % 7.2 Calhoun County 12.2 % 5.6 % 6.6 Clinton County 8.7 % 2.9 % 5.8 Jersey County 11.5 % 4.5 % 7.0 Macoupin County 10.3 % 4.0 % 6.3 Madison County 12.2 % 4.0 % 8.2 Monroe County 9.0 % 3.0 % 6.0 St. Clair County 14.1 % 4.5 % 9.6 Cities Alton City 16.0 % 5.9 % 10.1 Belleville City 15.9 % 4.6 % 11.3 Collinsville City 13.5 % 4.0 % 9.5 East St. Louis City 19.9 % 7.4 % 12.5 Edwardsville City 9.6 % 3.0 % 6.6 Granite City 14.6 % 4.8 % 9.8 O'Fallon City 12.2 % 3.7 % 8.5 Counties Greene County 8.9 % 4.2 % 4.7 Randolph County 9.8 % 3.5 % 6.3 Washington County 7.2 % 2.4 % 4.8 Other Areas LWIA 21 10.1 % 4.0 % 6.1 LWIA 22 12.1 % 4.1 % 8.0 LWIA 24 12.4 % 4.0 % 8.4 Southwestern EDR 12.2 % 4.0 % 8.2

