SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources' decision to close all state parks is going to have a significant impact around the region.

The closures affect areas like Horseshoe Lake State Park in Pontoon Beach and Horseshoe Lake near Granite City, Frank Holten State Park in Belleville, the State Park Fire Protection park near Collinsville, Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, Lewis and Clark State Memorial Park in East Alton, Beaver Dam State Park in Carlinville, Eldon Hazlet State Park, including Carlyle Lake, and South Shore State Park In Carlyle and the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville.

Sunday afternoon the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closures of all Illinois state parks and recreational areas owned by the IDNS, effective immediately until further notice because of the current Coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the United States and all over the world.

In a statement made on the IDNS Facebook page, all activities scheduled for IDNS properties have also been cancelled.

Article continues after sponsor message

The statement read "Effective immediately, all IDNR-owned properties are closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19. All scheduled events on state property are effectively cancelled; patrons are encouraged to call IDNR's Parks administrative line Monday through Friday at 217-782-6752 with questions."

Earlier in the day, Governor J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed to dine-in services effective at the start of business on Tuesday, which will coincide with the same period as all statewide public and private schools that will be closed until March 31, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, drive-through, delivery and carry-out service will continue during the time period. The Illinois Gaming Board also ordered the closing of all state casinos, including the Argos Casino in Alton and the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, effective from March 16-29, with reopening scheduled for March 30.

In updated statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are now 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first two confirmed in the Metro-East area, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s from St. Clair County. There has yet to be a confirmed case in Madison County.

It was also announced all social gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned until further notice in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County in Missouri and both Madison County and St. Clair County in Illinois. All City public and St. Louis Catholic schools have also been closed, effective Wednesday until Apr. 3. It has also been recommended that all schools in the immediate St. Louis metropolitan area close no later than Wednesday, with all extracurricular activities, including sports, being cancelled.

More like this: