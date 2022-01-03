ALTON - The Alton High girls basketball team, off to its most successful start in 30 years and coming off a second-place finish in the Mascoutah Invitational last week, have lost their opening 2022 game, while a conference game has been postponed and could be rescheduled.

The Redbirds, currently 12-3 after their performance in Mascoutah, had their first 2022 game Monday night against McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo., cancelled due to COVID protocols, and their Southwestern Conference game the next night at Belleville West has been postponed, also due to COVID protocols.

Originally, the junior varsity game against the Comets was cancelled, meaning the McCluer-Alton game would be varsity only, but in an E-mail from Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, the varsity game was also cancelled, and will not be made up.

In a separate E-mail from Kusnerick, the Redbirds game at the Maroons was postponed because of COVID protocols, and an attempt to reschedule the game will be made. If it can't be made up, the game will be considered a no contest, in accordance to IHSA rules, and won't affect either team's record.

