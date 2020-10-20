GLEN CARBON - On Wednesday, October 21st Father McGivney Catholic High School’s Chorus will be performing LIVE on Covenant Radio, a local Catholic radio station based in St. Louis, WRYT 1080 AM and 92.7 FM.

The local high school chorus was scheduled to travel to the radio station in April to perform, but COVID changed that. Due to Covid 19 and space limitations in their studio, the radio station and McGivney had to get creative. Covenant Radio has never been on the road, but on Wednesday, October 21st they will head to Father McGivney Catholic High School to record a live production with the McGivney students.The chorus students are excited to welcome them and be their first road show.

McGivney Band and Choir Director, Mrs. Jill Griffin, explained, “The McGivney Choir students are extremely talented musicians, so it's wonderful that they have this opportunity to be highlighted in such a public way, while helping support Catholic radio at the same time." Griffin continued, the Choir will perform 4 of our favorite songs and students will be interviewed about their experience at McGivney, what they like about it, why they chose McGivney, what they are studying in their Theology classes, and what activities they participate in. The whole hour will feature McGivney school and Choir. They will also discuss the upcoming beatification of Father Michael McGivney for whom the school was named after.

Choir Members include:

Juniors: Mary Lorraine Hentz, Lorelai Biegler, Emma Noe, Ciara Folkerts

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophomores: Callie Barks, Naomi Thiems, Reece Kleinschmidt, Nolan Melton, Caroline Foppe, Autumn Hutson, Kaleigh Pekarik, Abbey Shearer, Sophia Tutt

Freshmen: Thomas Halbrook, Kaitlyn Hatley, Grace Deakos, Grace Feigenbutz, Paige Stoelzle, Julie Meyer, Hope Angle, Rylie Joelner

Band Members include:

Senior: Caley Micun (flute)

For those interested in listening in, they can download the Covenant Network app or go to their website OurCatholicRadio.org to listen online. We will be broadcasting live from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM.

More like this: