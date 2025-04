Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Courtney & Josh Chapman from Delhi

Date Met/Started Dating: September 6, 2008

Briefly Describe First Date: Game night with my friends followed by a bomb fire with his friends.

Date Married: August 29, 2009

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Bingo, bowling, game night, and bomb fires.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Honesty, always make sure your partner knows their worth.