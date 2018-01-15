EDWARDSVILLE - The city of Edwardsville has plenty of things to love about it from the parks and restaurants to the people and community, and at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 15, everyone is going to find out a few reasons why local residents Zach and Hannah Allison love the city as their documented search for their new home airs on House Hunters on HGTV.

The Allison’s are no strangers to Edwardsville and this isn’t the first time they tried to showoff the city they call home on House Hunters.

“We were going to film for the second house that we bought together, but some timing issues just didn’t work out and that fell through,” Hannah said. “So when we went to look for our next house, which is the house we’re in now, I was like ‘Hey I wonder if House Hunters is still looking for people to film.’ So I reached out and talked to them again and as luck would have it they were.”

Highlighting some the Allison’s favorite places and being able to showoff the community that Zach and Hannah were both raised in was by far one of their favorite parts of filming, Hannah said.

“That was the number one coolest thing about this whole process,” she said. “When they came to film us, yes they were filming us find our house, but the bigger thing to us was that they’re filming where we live and highlighting everything we love about Edwardsville.”

Hannah said she and her husband spend a lot of time visiting the parks with their one-year-old son Max and being outside so they were certain to take the cameras out to the local parks and bike paths.

“We love the parks around here, we actually spent two of our first dates at the parks in Edwardsville and we take Max to the park all the time, there is just an awesome park system here,” she added. “We also took them to Global Brew, which is what we do on a lot of weekends, go hangout for a couple drinks there with my parents and friends. We also walked up and down downtown. That was where our first house was so we spent a lot time there when we were first married.”

Having the show be involved in the house searching process wasn’t too bad Hannah said. For the most part it was just having a few extra people there filming the family as they went through the homes.

“It was basically just filming us looking at different houses,” Hannah said. “I think the weirdest part about that was just getting use to having a camera with you while you’re just doing what you would normally do. It was a really surreal process but it was blast, but I don’t know if my husband's answer would be the same. Max was great. He was just learning how to walk when we were filming all of this so he was toddling around every where. He, like me, had a really hard time not looking at the camera so that was really fun.”

With Zach being born in Edwardsville and Hannah living in the city since she was just eight, she said they know first hand just how terrific the community is and that's why they've kept their roots here.

“I’m sure it will do a great job of highlighting this awesome area that we live in,” Hannah added. “A lot of the episodes we watch are in bigger cities, I feel like seeing Edwardsville is just so cool. I mean it’s a small town but it’s a big place. We obviously love it here, it’s where we chose to put our roots down.”

