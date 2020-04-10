Couple Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Rich and Penie Kamp will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on April 28, 2020. The couple have two children Brian (21) of Wood River and Stephanie a Junior at Roxana High School. Rich works as a pipeline operator and Penie as an inpatient medical coder. Rich and Penie will celebrate under quarantine at home. Article continues after sponsor message In these unprecedented times prayer is needed for leaders, nurses, doctors, the sick and many others working to keep food in our stores. So as the couple celebrates this milestone, they ask that everyone remember to be a little more selfless. Only take what you need so others can have too. Stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending