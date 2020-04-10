Rich and Penie Kamp will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on April 28, 2020. The couple have two children Brian (21) of Wood River and Stephanie a Junior at Roxana High School. Rich works as a pipeline operator and Penie as an inpatient medical coder. Rich and Penie will celebrate under quarantine at home.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In these unprecedented times prayer is needed for leaders, nurses, doctors, the sick and many others working to keep food in our stores. So as the couple celebrates this milestone, they ask that everyone remember to be a little more selfless. Only take what you need so others can have too. Stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy!

More like this:

The Best Hiking Trails to Explore This Spring Nationwide
6 days ago
SIUE’s Nicole Franklin and her Mother, SIUE Alumna Irene Franklin, Illuminate Pages of American History in Delightful New Children’s Picture Book
Mar 30, 2025
Turning Waste into Wealth: The Transformative Power of Home Composting
Apr 17, 2025
Spring Into Wellness With Nutritious Dairy Foods
Mar 30, 2025

 