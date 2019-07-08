EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced today that he and Auditor Rick Faccin reached a tentative settlement of a lawsuit regarding access to the county’s financial software system.

Faccin sued Prenzler, County Administrator Doug Hulme, Treasurer Chris Slusser and the County Board to block access to the financial information. Faccin filed the suit on March 29, nine days after the County Board passed a resolution to allow the administration read-only access to the USL Financial software system.

“This tentative compromise lets us see the financial data that we need to manage the county,” Prenzler said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The tentative settlement allows Prenzler and Hulme the ability to view the county’s revenue and expenditures for the past 10 years.

“Compromise between elected officials is always in the taxpayers’ best interest,” Prenzler said.

The county’s budget process for the next fiscal year starts later this month.

More like this: