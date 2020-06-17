COUNTRY Financial's Waters Makes $2,500 Donation To Godfrey Fire Protection District As Part Of Operation Helping Hero's
June 17, 2020 2:25 PM
GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District issued a large thank you to COUNTRY Financial’s Lindsay Waters for a $2,500 donation to purchase equipment for the department.
The donation was part of COUNTRY Financial’s Operation Helping Hero’s program.
Waters has her office located at 3001 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.
“You generosity is greatly appreciated,” the Godfrey Fire Protection District said to Waters.