JERSEYVILLE – COUNTRY Financial Representatives Nathan Wittman and Andy Ford are pleased to announce the Jersey Community Hospital (JHC) Foundation as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Wittman and Ford both recently presented their donations equaling $2500 to the JHC Foundation to assist with the purchase of a new ambulance. The donation will help cover about 10% of the needed funds.

“It was my honor to present this donation to such a deserving cause” said Ford. “JHC Healthcare plays such an important role in providing healthcare services in Jersey County and the surrounding rural communities. It is my pleasure to be able to support their ambulance operations. This community is so lucky to have them, and I wanted to show my appreciation for all that they do.”

“I love being part of the initiative to help make a difference in people’s lives” said Wittman. “It was even better to have my kids, Quinn and Hudson right there by my side. They were such a big help.”

COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $1 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.

