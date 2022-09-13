ALTON – COUNTRY Financial Representative V. Deanne Stegeman is pleased to support local police officers by providing a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Stegeman presented $1,500 to Adopt A Cop BJJ at their partner gym Strategic BJJ, located at 2248 E. Broadway, on August 17th, 2022.

“There’s a troubling trend of increasing violence targeting police officers across our nation. Providing our police patrol officers with skills to protect them from physical violence is one way we can help our communities at a local level,” said Stegeman.

Adopt A Cop BJJ is a nonprofit, donation-based program that allows active duty law enforcement officers around the country to train at any affiliated academy. The program also pays 100% of the officer’s membership until they reach the rank of Blue belt.

Keith Steinacher of Strategic BJJ, commented, “I’ve been working with law enforcement since 2017, and I’m excited to be working with Adopt A Cop BJJ as one of their affiliate Gyms. Programs like this provide the necessary training for law enforcement professionals which will ultimately make their jobs safer. I’m thankful for Deanne and COUNTRY Financial for providing the donations necessary for this program to thrive.”

COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

