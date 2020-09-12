MARYVILLE/TROY/SHILOH - Counselors Associates Ltd., a private practice counseling office with locations in Maryville, Shiloh and Troy, Illinois, has provided virtual grief training certification for their clinicians to assist with circumstances in the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Executive Director Kristin Kneedler said, "In part, we are extending this training to our clinicians due to the ongoing grief we are seeing as a result of COVID-19."

Clinician Brandy Smith added: "We are seeing more grief than ever. This surge of grief is due to the loss of loved ones, jobs, typical social interactions and uncertainty of the future. Life as we used to know it is just not the same and change is difficult. Counseling helps."

With this grief training event, Counselors Associates Ltd will continue to lead the way in providing ongoing professional clinical services to the members of our communities. Counselors Associates Ltd. is an organization consisting of an exemplary group of licensed, experienced counseling professionals. They offer mental health services to children, adolescents and adults through individual, couple, family and group sessions. Their goal is to assist people who are experiencing emotional or behavioral concerns and those who are interested in self-exploration and personal growth.

Clinician Jennifer Ellis summed this up and said, "We help people learn to live their best life. We help them to learn new ways to cope, communicate, and essentially how to live their life in better ways. I don't know anyone who wouldn't benefit from Counseling."

Counselors Associates Ltd. is dedicated to serving their clients in both a professional and caring environment. And to ensure the safety of their staff and clients, they are currently offering in-person sessions with additional precautions in place.

Office Manager Cristina Lanahan said, "We now require temperature checks, handwashing upon entry and wearing a face mask. We’ve positioned the furniture in our offices 6-feet apart to guarantee social-distancing during sessions. We are utilizing UVC air sanitizing devices as well as clean humidifiers to support reduction in airborne pathogens. And for clients who are unable or uncomfortable with attending in-person sessions, we are providing Telehealth services. Our number one goal is to continue to support all clients during these stressful times.”

To learn more about the vast services and the innovative ways the Counselors Associates Ltd. team is able to support their clients and families amid the pandemic, please visit their Facebook page, Counselors Associates Ltd., and their website, CounselorsAssociates.com.

If you have any questions or would like to speak with someone to start services for yourself or a loved one, please call one of our offices at:

618-972-1568 (Maryville), 618-206-8350 (Shiloh) or

618-972-0874 (Troy)

